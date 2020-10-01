Delhi Riots: Ex-student Leader Umar Khalid Arrested In 2nd Case; Police Gets 3-day Custody

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid on Thursday was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in another case pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. The Crime Branch secured his three-day custody on the basis of an FIR dealing with the investigation into the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. Earlier, he was remanded to judicial custody till October 22.

Khalid has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in the national capital. The ex-student leader was originally arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid (in file pic) has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. He has been remanded to 3-day custody. pic.twitter.com/mIbum9sgkS — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

During his remand hearing after the initial arrest, the Delhi Police argued that they wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages. As per the police, he gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to citizens to block roads during the India visit of US President Donald Trump. It also alleged that the former JNU student leader had hatched a conspiracy against the Indian government in connivance with other radical groups.

Former judges release statement

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi riots, a group of 13 retired High Court judges condemned the supporters of Umar Khalid for allegedly trying to scuttle the process of justice. In a statement, the former judges observed that a handful of persons who themselves held responsible positions in the past did not spare any chance to denigrate "sacred institutions" such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission of India and Parliament. Claiming that "layers of anti-national activities are getting exposed" during the riots probe, they slammed the attempts by a lobby to pressurise the legal system for granting bail to Khalid.

The ex-judges lamented that some "allegedly disruptive elements" were assuming that they are above the law of the land. Maintaining that freedom of expression does not give the freedom to instigate, participate, or conspire to any commit any crime, they stressed that Umar Khalid is not an exception to the rule of law in India. The statement added, "National integration cannot be sacrificed at the altar of wishfully dis-integrative romanticism of the misguided elements".

(Image credits: PTI)