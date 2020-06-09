Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi, Facilitator Of Umar Khalid-Tahir Hussain Meeting Arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday, June 9, arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the riots that took place in the national capital in February 2020. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi had facilitated the meeting between former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh. In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations. Moreover, it contended that Saifi was one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi which claimed more than 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured. Sources told Republic TV that Saifi allegedly met senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi on February 20 and 23 respectively to canvas support for the anti-CAA protests.

Umar Khalid and two Jamia students booked

Earlier on April 21, Khalid was booked under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Delhi riots. As per sources, Section 302 was also added to the FIR. Along with him, two Jamia Millia Islamia students-Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar were also named in the FIR. While Haider is a PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, Zargar is the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee. They were arrested for hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in Delhi. Presently, they are in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, the riot was a "premeditated conspiracy" allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar. All of them have booked for crimes such as sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and rioting. The FIR added that Khalid had reportedly delivered provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to block the roads during the visit of the US President. It also claimed that firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at many homes as a part of the conspiracy.

