Delhi Riots: Police's Special Cell Arrests Arms Provider Who Gave Gun To Shahrukh Pathan

The Delhi police's special cell has arrested the man who supplied arms during the Delhi riots in February 2020, following the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The accused identified as Babu Waseem has confessed to have provided the ammunitions to the gangsters in Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, NCR in the last 10 years. After interrogation by the Delhi Police special cell on the pre-meditated conspiracy angle, Waseem's custody will be sought before the court.

Babu Waseem also supplied the pistol that was brandished by Shahrukh Pathan, who became the face-of-the-riots of sorts when he pointed a gun at a police official during the violence. Babu Waseem also faces seven outstanding charges against him and he is supposed to have provided ammunitions to 250 gang members. Until now, several people have been detained in the case.

The Delhi police's special cell and Crime branch is investigating the Delhi riots case. The Delhi police is probing the pre-meditated conspiracy behind the riots and the Crime branch is investigating the riots. Waseem's arrest is being seen as a big success for the state police because he might reveal names, who were behind the planning and execution of the riots, such as the money trail, role of Tahir Hussain, etc which is currently being probed.

Delhi Riots 2020

The Delhi riots in February 2020 resulted in the death of 50-60 people and left over 200 people, including police officials, injured. The riots also resulted in widespread loss of property.

The Delhi police have filed a 17,000-page chargesheet naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjara Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' for hatching the plot for Delhi riots.

The police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan as the prime accused for planning the Delhi riots, to divert attention from US President Donald Trump's visit to India. They have been charged under several Sections of the UAPA Act, IPC including rioting, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Image: Republic World