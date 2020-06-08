Delhi Riots: Cops To File Chargesheet In Connection With Head Constable Ratan Lal's Murder

The Delhi Crime Branch on Monday will file a chargesheet in the murder case of head constable Ratan Lal who lost his life in Delhi riots that broke out in February. Republic TV has accessed details of the chargesheet which indicates Ratan Lal was shot dead.

Chargesheet names five main conspirators

The chargesheet which will be filed at 2 PM, runs into 1100 pages and makes mention of about a group of 45 people had a meeting at the basement of a house showing that this was a criminal conspiracy The senior citizen and children were asked to stay inside by the conspirators and the rioters took to the road to set vehicles on fire.

The meeting in which such decisions were taken was held on February 22 and it was the next day when the riots broke out.

The chargesheet says that during this period DCP Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Sharma and HC Ratan Lal had got injured and later Ratan Lal succumbed during the course of treatment and a bullet was found in his body.

The chargesheet names five main conspirators. The SIT had arrested 17 people and efforts are on to nab the many others who are on the run. The Delhi Police has CCTV footages, Mobile clips, 60 Witnesses, CDR and locations.

Here is the summary of the chargesheet:

A brief note regarding Chargesheets in cases registered regarding the murder of HC Rattan Lal and one more murder that took place in the riots in close proximity.

Succinct of the cases :

On 24.02.2020, serious communal riots took place in North-East Delhi, regarding which more than 750 cases were registered, 53 persons lost their lives including HC Ratan Lal of Delhi Police.

Case FIR no 60/20 PS Dayalpur pertains to the death of HC Ratan Lal which took place as a result of rioting on main Wazirabad Road Chand Bagh on 24.02.2020. The present incident is one of the first cases of the rioting which soon spiralled to other parts of the District. A sit-in against CAA was continued on main Wazirabad road at Chand Bagh from mid-January. On 24.02.2020, deployment of the police force was in place. All of a sudden in the early afternoon the crowd came on the main road and was very aggressive. Efforts were made by the police to reason out with the protestors, however, instead of clearing the road, the crowd led by women turned into a violent mob, and suddenly attacked the deployed police force which then started rioting causing massive loss of public and private property. HC Rattan Lal was shot dead. In this riot apart from the murder of HC Ratan Lal, DCP Shahdara Sh. Amit Kumar Sharma, Sh. Anuj Kumar ACP/Gokul Puri, Delhi and scores of other policemen suffered serious injuries. The mob chased the injured police officers thereafter and vandalized Mohan Nursing home where they reached for treatment. In this regard case, FIR No. 60/2020 dated 24.02.2020 u/s 186/353/332/333/147/148/149/ 336/427/ 307/302 IPC & 3/4 PDPP Act was registered.

In the meanwhile, the rioters had barged into Saptrishi building on main Wazirabad road near the protest site and from the rooftop of Saptrishi building the rioters were resorting to firing and stone-pelting. On the rooftop of Saptrishi building, one of the rioters Shahid s/o Allah Mehar r/o Gali No. 17, New Mustafabad age 25 years was killed with a gunshot injury. In this regard case, FIR No. 84/2020 dated 24.02.2020 u/s 147/148/149/427/436/303 IPC & ¾ PDPP Act was registered.

Investigation:

The investigation of these cases was transferred to SIT, Crime Branch. During the investigation, it emerged that the sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. The ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of North East district. Initially, one community remained aggressive on 24th which was followed by the violent reaction of the community on the next day.

During the present investigation, it has emerged that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal riot. A web of conspirators, instigators and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested.

The chronology of events since the enactment of CAA has been investigated. It has been established that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with an intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The conspirators caused disruption by the dual scheme of spreading misinformation on CAA and CHAKKA JAM, which triggered a major Communal riot.

Eyewitnesses to the conspiracy and the incident were identified their statements were got recorded during the investigation as well as before Judicial Magistrate. The investigation has revealed that there was a pattern of destruction of CCTV cameras around the scene of the riot. In Chand Bagh also this pattern was followed. However, some CCTV cameras which escaped the eyes of rioters were identified. Based upon oral evidence, video evidence collected from varied sources including CCTV cameras and other technical evidence including CDR’s

In case FIR No. 60/2020, a total of 17 accused persons have been arrested and after bringing in sufficient evidence against the accused the case has been charge-sheeted u/s186/353/332/333/147/148/149/336/427/307/302/153A/201/397/412/120B/109/34 IPC & 3/4 PDPP Act. All the accused are in judicial custody. None could secure bail despite several bail applications filed.

In case FIR No. 84/2020, a total of 06 accused persons have been arrested and after bringing in sufficient evidence against the accused the case has been charge-sheeted u/s 144/145/186/147/148/149/153A/302/395/397/452/454/505/506/120B IPC.

