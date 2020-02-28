Delhi Violence: SAD MP accuses Delhi Police Of Inaction On Complaints, Writes To LG 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral on Thursday, February 27, wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal accusing the Delhi police of inaction on complaints amid violence in the national capital. He also expressed disappointment over the situation.

According to reports, Gujral, in his complaint, had requested the police for assistance to 16 Muslims who were trapped inside a house near Gonda Chowk in Delhi's Maujpur area on Wednesday night during the violent clashes. However, he stated that no action was taken by the police.

What the letter stated:

As per reports, Gujral wrote in his letter that he had immediately called the police and explained the urgency of the situation. He further stated that at around 11:43 pm, he received a confirmation from the Delhi Police along with a reference number. However, expressing disappointment, he stated that the police did not take any action on his complaint.

According to him, the 16 Muslims managed to escape only because a few Hindu neighbours had come to their rescue. Slamming the Delhi Police, he stated that if the police cannot take any action even when a Member of the Parliament lodges a complaint personally, then it is not surprising that certain parts of the national capital continue to burn.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 34.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met with President Kovind, slamming the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

