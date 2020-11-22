Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Charged With Conspiracy In Supplementary Sheet

In addition to the 17,000-page chargesheet in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, the Delhi police filed a 1000-page supplementary chargesheet on Sunday, before Karkardooma court, charging ex-JNU leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam with 'criminal conspiracy'. The police names Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan as the main accused for allegedly planning the riots to 'distract attention from Donald Trump's visit', under the UAPA act. Both Imam and Khalid are currently under judicial custody till Monday - when the matter will be heard again.

Delhi police files supplementary chargesheet

The above-mentioned accused have been charged under sections 13,116 (Punishment), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Moreover, the accused have also been charged with several sections of IPC - 120 B, 109, 114, 124A, 147, 148, 149, 153A, 186, 201, 212, 295, 302, 307, 341, 353, 395, 419, 420, 427, 435, 436, 452, 454, 468, 471, 34. The police have also been charged with section 25, 27 of the Arms act - related to carry ammunition and section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Previously, Delhi police had charged 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain; RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita. Six other accused like - Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas and Faizal Khan were arrested but not named in the chargesheet. Some of them are out on bail now.

Why were Khalid and Imam arrested?

Khalid was arrested on September 13, as he allegedly met with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Saifi on January 8 to allegedly 'hatch a conspiracy' during Trump's visit to India. In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations, naming him as one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi's Khureji area. Khalid has since then been in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Imam - a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests was arrested on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On January 25 a video emerged of Imam saying, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. Then only they will listen to us."

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - as US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.

