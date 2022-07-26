In a massive crackdown on corruption, 6 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were suspended on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. As per sources, this was in line with the LG's resolve of zero tolerance for corruption and probity in administration. Action was taken against Superintendent Engineer AS Yadav over financial irregularities in the Sanitary Landfill Site, Balaswa. Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani was suspended for not following up with banks on the matters related to the clearance of pension cases.

On the other hand, Administrative officer Manish Kumar and Zonal Inspector Vijay Kumar were placed under suspension for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in the South Zone. Owing to their failure to prevent unauthorized construction, Assistant Engineer Sriniwas and Junior Engineer Sankhya Mishra were also suspended. Their negligence led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakauli village of Alipur which caused 5 deaths and left several others injured.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the LG also gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute Raj Pal, a sub-registrar of the Revenue Department for illegally regularising 50 unauthorized constructions in the Karol Bagh zone from July 21, 2015, to September 26, 2018. The complaints of corruption against officials of the AAP government, Delhi Development Authority and MCD are being decided only on merit, sources added. Reportedly, Saxena also rejected some of the complaints after finding no ground for prosecution.

Delhi LG bats for CBI probe into liquor policy

Earlier this month, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.