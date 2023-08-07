'Delhi Services Bill Correct:' Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Supports To Bill Causes Uproar In RS

A massive uproar was witnessed in Rajya Sabha as MP and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Monday extended his support to the Centre's Delhi Services Bill during the discussion in the Upper House. He said that the bill is correct for him but could be wrong for someone as members keep their vote according to the party. He stated that it is not right to implicate that the matter is in the Apex court and thus a bill cannot be presented in the house.

Notably, the Delhi Services Bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha (Lower house) on August 3 by voice vote and is being tabled today in the Rajya Sabha.

"To me the Bill is correct..."

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Gogoi said, "What is pending before the Supreme Court is the validity of the ordinance, and what the house is debating is on the validity of the law. The two questions referred to a constitution bench and have nothing to do with what is being debated in the House. The bill is completely legal".

He added that the Central government's ordinance as it stands today cannot be said to be an overreach against the Supreme Court judgment. "There is no question of overreaching...The Parliament has all the right to make laws for Union Territories like Delhi. If the legislative power of the Parliament is not in dispute, we cannot say that the ordinance is bad in law," he added.

He further stated that there is absolute freedom of speech in the Parliament and whatever a member says in a parliament can not be questioned in a court of law.

Ranjan Gogoi added, "Article 239 AA starting from 1 to 7 is not under challenge before the SC. The law doesn't appear to be arbitrary. Therefore, in my respectful submission, the bill is perfectly and legitimately valid".

In conclusion, the former CJI said, "To me, the bill is correct and right. My conscience tells me to do something I'll do it but if someone disagrees their conscience must be left free."