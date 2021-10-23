Delhi: Sextortion Racket Busted By Crime Branch, One Accused Arrested

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested one Nasir who had been running a "sextortion" gang and extorting money from people by threatening them to upload their objectionable videos on YouTube. Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar said that Nasir was the mastermind of the gang. His brother Shakir is on the run.

Mr Kumar said that a complaint was received from a senior retired person (name withheld) that he was receiving extortion calls from different numbers and the caller was introducing themselves as officials of YouTube.

"They were demanding a huge amount of money from the victim by stating that they received a complaint from a girl against him (retired person). They told the victim that the girl has stated that he was exploiting her after recording her video and demanded money from him," said Mr Kumar.

DCP of Crime, Manoj C said that the accused instructed the victim to contact the persons of YouTube to remove his video from being uploaded on the internet. The fake officials demanded money from him for not uploading his video.

"Out of fear of his social reputation the victim transferred 4 lakh Rs from his bank accounts to the accounts provided by the extortionist. The accused had also threatened him to implicate him in a rape case," said Mr Manoj.

The Crime Branch has lodged a case and formed a team of elite police officials to look into the matter. The team found that the accused was one Nasir and he had been using 100 cell phones and 1000 SIM cards issued on fake IDs and he was operating from Mewat.

"We conducted raids following the tip-off and held him. His brother Shakir managed to flee he is also wanted in the case. He told us that his friends were earning huge money with the use of cyber cheating and sextortion. He too started doing this," said Mr Manoj.

One SUV, mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from him. He was operating six bank accounts all have been frozen.