Delhi Still Not Safe; More Lights, Patrolling & CCTV Required: Neeraj Kumar

Hailing the hanging of four convicts of Nirbhaya rape & murder case, former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, who had cracked gruesome case in just 12 hours, said the city is still far from being safe for women and a lot needs to be done.

READ | Coronavirus: Kid From Small Village Demonstrates Hand Washing Technique

'Delhi still not safe'

"Hanging of the accused is a big success for Delhi Police and me personally. We had cracked the case in 12 hours. Its a historical day as four convicts have been hanged together fot the first time and will act as a detterent to potential rapists and murderers," Neeraj Kumar told Republic TV in an exclusive interview soon after the execution of the four accused at Tihar on Friday morning.

READ | Rashtrapati Bhavan Acknowledges Visitor MP's Quarantine; Didn't Shake Prez's Hand: Sources

"A lot still remains to be done. There are a lot of dark spots and dangerous lanes in the city which makes the city unsafe and women insecure. We still don't have enough CCTV installed in the city. I agree there should be more police patrolling. A lot has been done since Nirbhaya incident but I agree with you that a lot still required to be done."

READ | Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, CRPF Movement In And Out Of J&K Restricted For Next 15 Days

READ | Ex-CM Vasudhara Raje & Son Dushyant Self-isolate After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor