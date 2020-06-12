Delhi: Teachers Go On Hunger Strike Over Wages, Appeal To CM Kejriwal To Take Action

After doctors, teachers in the national capital have started protesting claiming that they have not received their salary for the past four months. These teachers were deputed by the Delhi government during the lockdown and were asked to distribute food to the poor. The teachers were also asked to go to the houses of coronavirus patients to take their updates and many were also posted at quarantine centres across the national capital.

'Today is the fifth day of our hunger strike'

The teachers are now sitting on a hunger strike in a school in the Sultanpuri area holding placards 'Bhookh Hardaal Jaari Hai' which translates to 'Hunger Strike Is On' They are appealing to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to help them and their families amid the lockdown. The protestors said that they have also asked help from MCD which is currently lead by the BJP.

One of the teachers, speaking to Republic TV said. "Today is the fifth day of our hunger strike. We are only surviving on water. Nobody is asking about us. We are an association of 8000 teachers. I would appeal to the authorities to please provide us with our salaries. More than 200 of our teachers have been infected and over 400 have been quarantined so far."

