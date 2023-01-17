Delhi Terror Plot Widens: Police Says Terror Web Based In Pakistan Extends To Canada

After two suspects were apprehended for killing a man, Delhi police have unraveled a complex terror network that is spread from Pakistan to Canada with "handlers" instructing hit jobs on political leaders in India, in exchange for a huge amount of cash.

This terror web comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the nation. For the same, a search operation has also been launched for at least four people who are suspected to be a part of the terror conspiracy in which gangsters planned "targeted killings" of some politicians through two criminals, Naushad and Jagga.

Criminals held by Delhi police

Two men were also held last Thursday by the Delhi Police Special Cell from the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area after body parts were seen in the area.

The probe revealed that the criminal duo beheaded the victim on camera and then the visuals were allegedly sent to the handlers in Pakistan.

Pistols, two grenades, and 22 live cartridges were also seized by police from their possession. It has been revealed by the police that the man was killed and his chopped body was dumped by the suspects just "to prove their credibility" to the handlers.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jagjit Singh Jagga (29) also known as Jassa, Yaqoob alias Kaptaan, who resides in Uddham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. And the other Naushad Ali (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri was apprehended under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and the 25 Arms Act. UAPA has also been imposed on the killers, who have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Jagga met Naushad in 2020 in Haldwani Jail

As per police, Jagga and Naushad met with each other in 2020 when they were in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani Jail. Last year in April, Naushad was set free after he completed the 16 months imprisonment, he returned to Delhi when he met Jagga, who had jumped parole. Both started staying together in Jahagirpuri at Naushad's place and got indulged in trafficking drugs and firearms.

Jagga met with the members of the Arsh Dalla gang.

As per police reports, Canada-based Arsh Dalla offered a huge amount of Rs 1 crore to Jagga to murder Amit Arora, a Shiv-Sena leader in Punjab.

They planned the attack around the new year, for which Jagga also conducted a recce in December last year. Also, Jagga was given a contract to kill Gursimran Singh Mand of the Congress, who is also the president of the International Anti-Khalistan Front.