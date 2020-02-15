Delhi: Tis Hazari Court Rooms And Premises To Get 200 CCTV Cameras

The Delhi government will install 200 CCTV cameras in the courtrooms and court complex in the light of the violent clashes between lawyers and police at Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex last year. Last year on November 2, a sudden scuffle broke out between the lawyers and the police at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi over a parking issue which escalated after several other lawyers joined in the scuffle and resorted to violence and vandalism with incidents of cars bikes and Delhi police vehicles being set ablaze while two lawyers reportedly injured in police shooting.

READ | Tis Hazari Court Clash: SC Issues Notices All Round On Plea Seeking FIR Against Police

The Delhi Police said that the senior officials who were trying to counsel the advocates were beaten mercilessly and added that the lawyers stormed the police lockup. To ensure the safety of under trial prisoners, the police officials in self-defence had to fire in the air.

READ | Delhi Police Says Woman Lawyer Who First Torched Police Bike During Tis Hazari Clash Identified

Journalist assaulted

A journalist was also hit by lawyers at Tis Hazari Court. The incident occurred while the journalist was covering the scuffle between lawyers and Delhi Police, reports state. The journalists present at the spot was being stopped by lawyers from covering the incident and their mobile phones were being snatched.

READ | SC Refuses Urgent Hearing For Plea Seeking Action Against Police In Tis Hazari Incident

On November 5, at least a thousand policemen gathered outside the police headquarters to stage a protest against the assault on them during the clashes. The crime branch has been tasked to probe the violence, while a special investigation team led by special commissioner of police will investigate the police firing on lawyers.

READ | Tis Hazari Clash: Delhi District Court Lawyers Call Off 13-day Long Strike