Delhi Tops List Of Crimes Against Women Despite Dip In Cases In 2020: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its recent data revealed that Delhi has the highest number of criminal cases against women in comparison to other metropolitan cities in the country, despite seeing a dip in crime rate. It further states that the overall crime rate in the national capital has witnessed a fall of 16 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019. The number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also seen a decline in the past one year.

Also, cases of violence against women have witnessed a fall as around 9,782 cases were registered in 2020 in comparison to 2018 and 2019 when 11,724 cases and 12,902 cases were reported respectively.

The report issued on Tuesday suggested that the rate of crime based on per 1,00,000 population in the last one year is 129.1. Although, Delhi still remains in the category of the most unsafe city for women as around 10,000 cases of crime against women were registered last year. Also, Delhi's current crime against women data is still higher than the number of cases registered in other cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad, Bangalore, or Indore.

NCRB report on violence and murder

The NCRB report also provides details on the other cases as recorded in the past one year including violence and murder. As per that, violence cases have registered a fall of 29 per cent followed by 39 per cent and 41 per cent for rape and murder.

NCRB releases flagship annual Report 'CRIME IN INDIA' with crime statistics of 2020 on https://t.co/sXPMGeCkFk. States/UTs deserve appreciation for providing crime data timely.@PIBHomeAffairs — NCRB (@NCRBHQ) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Odisha topped the list for the maximum cases of assault of women with intent to disrobe. Thereafter, the state has remained in the top position over the past seven years and has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of assault cases on women. A total of 3,232 such cases were reported in 2020, ranking the state at the third position in cases of sexual crimes against women.

Talking about the incidents of violence and rioting across the country, the figures show over 96 per cent spike in communal riots in 2020 in comparison to the previous year.

(With ANI inputs; Image: PTI)