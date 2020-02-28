Delhi Violence: 113 Companies Of CAPF & Delhi Police Deployed In Violence-hit Areas

In the wake of rampant violence in the national capital, a total of 113 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Delhi Police have been deployed across the violence-hit areas. According to the Union Home Ministry Amit Shah, the security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the national capital.

According to the Home Ministry, a total of 73 companies of the CAPF were deployed on Monday in addition to 40 companies of the Delhi Police. Further, as per reports, each company of the CAPF and the Delhi Police consists of around 105 to 115 security personnel. The Ministry's clarification came after certain questions were reportedly raised on the shortage of police deployment in the violence-hit areas.

Top Cop assures police deployment to AAP MLAs

Earlier on Monday night, AAP leaders had staged a 'dharna' outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence at Raj Niwas while waiting to meet him to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. After waiting for over two hours outside his residence, AAP MLAs met with a top police official.

Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana, who visited the LG's residence, assured the MLAs of providing sufficient police deployment in the violence-hit areas of north-east Delhi. AAP leader Gopal Rai, after SP Khurana's assurance, took to Twitter and stated that they obeying the police and returning home, however, if another incident is reported they will again return to meet the LG.

Violence in North-East Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to latest reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 34.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met with President Ram Nath Kovind, slamming the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

