Delhi Violence: 9 Teams Formed By Delhi Police To Nab Culprits; Paramilitary Under Command

Following the shocking anarchy that gripped the national capital on Republic Day and the vandalism that followed at the Red Fort, the Delhi Police has formed 9 teams to crack down on those responsible for the violence. As per sources, officers of the level of ACP will lead each of the 9 teams to nab the vandals. They would also be given half a company of paramilitary under their command to search down these rioters.

Moreover, as per the latest reports, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivasrsva is chairing a high-level meeting with intelligence officials. Special CP Intelligence Deepender Pathak and others are also present at the meeting which is taking place at the police headquarters.

So far, 200 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police while the Haryana Police has booked nearly 2,000 unidentified protesters for trying to break barricades in Haryana's Palwal district to forcibly enter Delhi during the tractor parade, driving dangerously, among other charges. A total of 37 farm leaders and rioters have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Notable names include Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, and Yogendra Yadav. A Lookout Notice (LOC) has also been against them.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal Breaks Silence On 'unfortunate' Riot; Doesn't Want Violence To Distract

Read: After Delhi Violence, Singhu Locals Protest Demanding Farmers Leave; Cops Play Peacemaker

Farmers breach Red Fort, hoist flags

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route entered Central Delhi.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM after the Republic Day Parade. Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers with the Delhi Police spearheading into action unleashing tear gas and trying to reign the situation in control.

However, the situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium.

Read: Bar Council Of India Slams R-Day 'treason And Sacrilege'; Seeks Action Against Instigators

Read: SAD's Majithia Sees International Plot In Farmer Riot; Wants Probe Not By Central Agencies