Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Arms Supplier Arrested; SC Stays Demolition Drive Amid Oppn

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.
Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri, Delhi pic.twitter.com/wr4p2R9Fto— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
#WATCH North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
The civic body has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to maintain the law & order situation during the drive in the area pic.twitter.com/KViPfwPEqr
AIMIM and AAP have disapproved of the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said, "Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan, using MCD, now a new order has been issued to bulldozer in Jahangirpuri in the name of encroachment and harass a particular community. The atmosphere of the country will be bad".
Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined, "In the wake of the Delhi violence, Owaisi lamented, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive."
अमित शाह और भाजपा दिल्ली के शांति पूर्वक माहौल को रमज़ान के महीने में ख़राब करना चाहती है, MCD का इस्तेमाल कर अब जहांगीरपुरी में एंक्रोच्मेंट के नाम पर बुलडोज़र चलाने और एक ख़ास समुदाय को प्रताड़ित करने का नया फ़रमान जारी कर दिया गया इससे पूरे देश का माहोल ख़राब होगा। pic.twitter.com/7676f9d867— Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 19, 2022
Amid the charge that the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri is linked to the violence that took place a few days ago, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh issued a clarification. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Singh contended that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation routinely demolishes illegal construction and encroachments on government land. Lamenting the attempt to look at this action through a political prism, he maintained that the authorities won't discriminate against anyone but will demolish illegal structures.
North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told Republic TV, "The anti-encroachment drive is our routine work. We have come here to remove the encroachment on government land due to which the public is hassled and illegal constructions". On Delhi BJP chief Sudesh Gupta's demand to raze the houses of the Jahangirpuri violence accused, he opined, "Naturally, the mischievous kids in the class will have to pay a penalty. But this process is a part of MCD. We will not discriminate against anyone. There is no special planning (to demolish the house of the accused). We will take action against whatever is illegal".
#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/zIxMVccwSM— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive has commenced in Jahangipuri.
Speaking to the media before the commencement of the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Dependra Pathak- Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police said, "We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law & order situation."
#WATCH | Special CP Dependra Pathak takes stock of the situation in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
North Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced an anti-encroachment drive in the area pic.twitter.com/YYZ8pxSeoq
DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspected the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD. Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here.
#WATCH | DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/JzuGHh3Vmt
Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the opposition for communalising the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. He opined, "Ansar and Tahir both mastermind of Delhi Riots - Both linked to AAP. When action is taken against them or on illegal encroachments - Amanatullah Khan and Owaisi pull out the “Muslim victimhood” card Why communalise anti-encroachment drive? Why defend illegal activities"?
A National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter. The delegation also requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence. The delegation took stock of the situation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West. It was informed that the 3rd procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which did not have the permission was organised by VHP/Bajrang Dal.
A team of the Delhi Police reached the Mahishadal Police Station in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. This is believed to be in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence.
In a key development, the Left parties squarely blamed RSS and its affiliates for the Jahangirpuri violence in its fact-finding report released on Tuesday. A team of leaders from CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Forward Block reached this conclusion after meeting at least 50 households in the area where communal clashes took place on April 17. According to them, the procession organised by the youth wing of the Bajrang Dal allegedly armed with pistols and swords provoked the violence when the people shouted slogans outside a mosque.
Calling for a judicial inquiry to unearth the truth, they added, "The Left parties demands from the Home Ministry and the President to immediately intervene to reverse the partiality of the Delhi Police. Action should be taken against the guilty police personnel’s immediately. The Police should ensure immediate action against these divisive forces. The delay would only explain the unreliability of the government in such issues. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi should immediately intervene, breaking his silence."
NDMC is set to conduct a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri wherein illegal constructions will be razed. There is heavy police deployment in this area.
Delhi | Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited: DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
Illegal construction and encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today by North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Speaking to the media, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that they have demanded the deployment of the police force to avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence.
Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on five accused of the Jhangirpuri violence- Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh urf Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed on Tuesday. The National Security Act is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.
Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence on Hanuman Jayanti and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, was sent to 4-day police custody on April 19. Ghulam Rasul who allegedly supplied arms to Sonu Chikna was also arrested by the Delhi Police.
Two days after violence erupted in Jahangirpuri, fresh stone-pelting was witnessed in this area today. In a statement, the Delhi Police revealed that it visited the house of a person who was seen opening fire during the clash between two communities on April 16. However, two relatives of the aforesaid assailant pelted stones at the police as a result of which cop Satyendra Khari sustained injuries. Subsequently, the police detained one person. As of now, personnel of the police and the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the violence-hit area.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "A video was being circulated on 17/04/22 in social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on 16/04/22. Police team of north west district had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members. The family members pelted two stones on them in retaliation. Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. Situation is completely under control."
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana explained the sequence of events pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence. Mentioning that the analysis of digital evidence is underway, he also did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles. Rubbishing the claim that some people tried to hoist a flag in a mosque, he vowed that no culprit who directly or indirectly participated in the violence will be spared.
Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana remarked, "We have arrested 23 persons so far after registering an offence. Out of these 23, 8 accused have a previous involvement. The analysis of CCTV footage and the other available digital evidence is going on. On the basis of that, some more people have been identified who will be subjected to custodial interrogation. 3 firearms and 5 swords were seized. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch."
Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours: Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana pic.twitter.com/qNkzWepVf7— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022
In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.
These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out the further investigation with the help of the district police.