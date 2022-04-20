Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Arms Supplier Arrested; SC Stays Demolition Drive Amid Oppn

AIMIM and AAP have disapproved of the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said, "Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan, using MCD, now a new order has been issued to bulldozer in Jahangirpuri in the name of encroachment and harass a particular community. The atmosphere of the country will be bad".

Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined, "In the wake of the Delhi violence, Owaisi lamented, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive."