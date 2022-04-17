Delhi Violence: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans Visits Jahangirpuri, Says 'Home Min Keeping Track'

Following clashes during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Sunday visited the violence-hit area and further reviewed the situation that unfolded after the reported violence. The BJP leader who reached the area in the wee hours of Sunday was seen talking to the police personnel further reviewing the security arrangements.

Speaking on the same, the BJP MP while adding that the matter will be soon disclosed and the culprit will be revealed said, "couldn't sleep; wanted to go & check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track."

BJP MP from North-West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans, visits the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, where a clash broke out during a Shobha Yatra y'day, April 16



Said, "I couldn't sleep; wanted to go & check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track." pic.twitter.com/PJng2W5JdZ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

He further went on to add, "Many agencies & forces are on the case... the matter will very soon be disclosed; who did it & what happened."

Earlier, while speaking to Republic, BJP MP had expressed concern over the situation further adding that no one knows what happened as the people behind it are still unknown. Also, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah are concerned, he said that the conspiracy will be soon exposed as a "trend of clashes" is going on and state after state is reaching put to Delhi.

In the meantime, while there has been heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area where the clash broke out during a religious procession on Saturday night, the situation is said to be under control for now. As far as the investigations are concerned, the case has been assigned to the special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police. Also, ten teams have been formed to investigate the stone-pelting incident, informed sources.

Delhi violence

After multiple incidents of reported violence on the occasion of Ram Navami, clashes were now reported followed by stone-pelting from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a Shobha Yatra. During this while, many people including two policemen were injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. Speaking on the sane, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the “situation is under control” and further made an appeal to citizens “not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media”.

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while appealing to the people to maintain peace said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital."

