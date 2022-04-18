Delhi Violence: CP Rakesh Asthana Lays Bare Sequence Of Events; 14 Teams Tasked With Probe

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana explained the sequence of events pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence. Mentioning that the analysis of digital evidence is underway, he also did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles. Rubbishing the claim that some people tried to hoist a flag in a mosque, he vowed that no culprit who directly or indirectly participated in the violence will be spared.

Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana remarked, "At about 6.15 pm, there was a clash between the people in the second half of the procession and the people who were standing in the locality. This was followed by stone-pelting and other incidents. Police was deployed with the procession. The Sub-Inspector and his team tried to separate the two sides and tried to control the situation. During this period, they sustained injuries. In the entire incident, 9 persons sustained injuries. This includes 8 police personnel and one civilian."

"We have arrested 23 persons so far after registering an offence. Out of these 23, 8 accused have a previous involvement. The analysis of CCTV footage and the other available digital evidence is going on. On the basis of that, some more people have been identified who will be subjected to custodial interrogation. 3 firearms and 5 swords were seized. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," he added. Asthana also made it clear that every angle including the possibility of an accused in the 2020 riot being involved in the violence will be probed.

Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community & religion: Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Jahangirpuri violence pic.twitter.com/nIskYHaB95 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions. While two accused- Md. Aslam and Ansar were sent to police custody for one day, 12 other accused persons were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on April 17. On Sunday night, Rakesh Asthana visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal who sustained a bullet injury in the violence at his residence to enquire about his well-being and assured him of all possible support from the department.