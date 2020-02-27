Delhi Violence: Death Toll Climbs To 27, LNJP Hospital Reports 2 Deaths 

Amid the escalating violence in the national capital, two more people lost their lives due to the clashes in northeastern parts of Delhi taking the total death toll to 27 on Thursday. While 25 deaths were reported from Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, two casualties were reported from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital late on Wednesday night.

Medical Superintendent of the LNJP Hospital Dr. Kishore Singh, confirmed the two deaths. On Wednesday, Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said three more people had died during medical treatment and the total number of deaths in the hospital was now at 25.

"We hope that the death toll does not increase further," said Kumar. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

NSA reviews situation

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau was also present in the meeting chaired by Home Minister Shah.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in north-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeastern regions of Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

(with ANI inputs)