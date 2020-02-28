Delhi Violence: Delhi Police PRO Randhawa Says More Than 600 Arrested, 123 FIRs Registered

Delhi Police's Public Relations officer MS Randhawa on Friday addressed a press conference and informed about the situation returning to normalcy in Delhi. Talking about the FIRs and arrests made in the case so far, the Delhi Police PRO said, "We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have been arrested detained/arrested."

MS Randhawa also stated that the situation remained normal during the 10-hour relaxation given from the curfew, and informed that there will be an increase in relaxations from Saturday. "It's the third day, no incident of violence has happened. We have not received any riot-related calls in the control room there is also a reduction in distress calls. The Situation remained normal in the 10-hour relaxation that we had given today. The Friday prayers also happened peacefully."

Talking about the development in the investigation, MS Randhawa informed that the situation has been returning to normalcy in the region and that the Delhi Police is collecting evidence from the people. "So far, more than 400 Aman committee meetings have happened across Delhi and we are collecting evidence and trying to review and reconstruct the series of events."

During the press conference, Randhawa appealed to the people of Delhi to not believe the fake videos being circulated on social media. "I appeal to people to not believe or circulate fake videos on social media which promote violence and hatred. It is an offence. We are closely monitoring social media and have released various helpline numbers and Twitter handles where people can report such videos."

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 43

The violence that had broken out in North-East Delhi has so far claimed 43 lives and has left more than 190 people injured. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to discuss the security and law & order enforcement in the riot-affected areas. Subsequently, the Delhi border was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given the charge of the situation in Delhi.

The Congress party had conducted a press conference on Wednesday and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the riots.

On Friday, SN Srivastava was appointed as the Police Chief, succeeding Amulya Patnaik who had faced a lot of backlash over failing to control the North-East Delhi violence. 5-member Congress delegation is also expected to visit North-East Delhi later in the day.

