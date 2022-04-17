Delhi Violence: Ex-Mayor Slams 'shameful' Jahangirpuri Episode As AAP Makes Peace Appeal

Following the mob violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti that jolted Delhi's Jahangirpuri, former Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Arti Mehra said the matter is of grave concern. Deeming the fiasco as 'shameful', the former local government head, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, pointed out the recent trend of miscreants sporting 'swords' and daggers amid riots in a bid to trigger violence.

The statement holds relevance as the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 14 individuals in relation to stone-pelting and violence in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, including one of the accused who opened fire.

"It is very very shameful and a matter of grave concern. The residents of Jahangirpuri are middle class and lower-middle-class people. They want peace. They have been living their lives with struggles and such incidents of violence Jahangirpuri is a serious concern for Delhi," said the former Mayor.

"An immediate actions persons (perpetrators) should be taken. The people of Delhi will feel very bad and insecure. If Hanuman Jayanti procession is going on, such violence cannot take place," Mehra added.

AAP MLA urges 'Hindus & Muslims both' to maintain peace & order

On the other hand, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, deemed the episode as an outcome of differences in society and that the clash was politically motivated to divide.

"I request to the whole of the society, be it Hindu community or Muslim community, and on behalf of Delhi Chief Minister, to maintain peace and not get carried away with provocations," Bhardwaj said.

"There will be many external forces that may entice violence and purposefully trigger hatred. But refrain from believing in them because only the destitute get affected by such clashes. Big shots in the country do not get impacted by such incidents it is only poor Hindus and poor Muslims who bear the losses," he added.

Delhi Police arrest 14 accused in Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-West Delhi, Usha Rangnani, said that nine persons including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence that ensued in the capital city's Jahangirpuri. While their condition remains unknown, the authorities said that the injured are receiving adequate medical attention at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

While the perpetrators and conspirators of the mob violence were unknown, nearby CCTV footage and visuals shared on the internet have helped authorities make the said arrests.

Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed the procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was obstructed by a baton, and sword-armed crowd. In the visuals, people are seen wielding their swords as the police on spot try to bring the situation under control.

Vehicles and properties were ransacked and set on fire. In the videos, thick clouds of smoke from raging fire mounted as people escaped and jostled to save their lives amid continuous attacks and pelting.