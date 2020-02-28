Delhi Violence: Head Constable Who Confronted Gunman In Maujpur Reflects Upon The Incident

Amid the Delhi violence that broke out on February 23, a gunman reportedly fired 8 rounds of gunshots in the Maujpur region. In the video that went viral, an officer was seen confronting the gunman. Speaking to Republic TV, Head Constable Deepak Dahiya who confronted the gunman highlighted the entire incident that took place in Maujpur.

Reflecting upon the mob violence, Constable Dahiya stated that he heard 35-40 people hooting in Maujpur and that's when another mob gathered and started approaching them, which he tried to stall.

Furthermore, he added that he tried to divert the gunman's attention in order to avoid any casualities. He also informed that the gunman kept on threatening him to move away otherwise he would shoot him.

Speaking to Republic TV, Head Constable Dahiya said, "I was on duty in Maujpur, everything was fine when suddenly I heard 35-40 people hooting at around 200-300m away from me. After that, few people started gathering in this side as well and started moving towards them."

"I tried to stall them but the crowd started pushing me ahead as well. Then suddenly stone-pelting started and then I heard a gunshot. When I went to the spot, I saw this guy running towards me and was continously firing. To avoid any casualities, I tried to grab his attention in which I was successful," he added.

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 43 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.

