Delhi: Health Minister, Manoj Tiwari Condole Death Of Cop, Salute 'spirit & Courage'

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday expressed their condolences to the family of head constable Ratan Lal. The top police official lost his life during the clashes in Gokulpuri on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said, "Salute to your spirit. Salute to your courage. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the head constable Ratan Lal who sacrificed his life overcoming violent mob in Delhi. The country is proud of your duty, my friend."

Manoj Tiwari expresses condolences

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi BJP chief said, "Expressing condolences to the family of martyr Head Constable Ratan Lal who sacrificed his life during violent protests by the raging mob of anti-CAA protest. Visited the martyr's family with Union Minister Harsh Vardhan."

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jafrabad and Maujpur areas. While the Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life, one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. As of Tuesday, the number of deaths has reportedly risen around 10 with around 150 injured.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

