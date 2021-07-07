Delhi Violence: High Court Seeks Police Response On Plea Challenging UAPA Charge

Responding to the plea challenging charge sheet in connection with a larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi violence under the provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Police to file a response. The challenging plea was filed in a trial court order by three accused Tasleem Ahmed, Gulfisha Fatima, and Mohd Saleem Khan through advocates Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt. A bench of justice presided by Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.

The petitioners have demanded to remand the accused claiming Sessions Courts were competent to do so.

"Remand work in the matter under section 167 Cr.P.C. was undertaken by Sessions Court pursuant to a judgment of a Division Bench of this Court, holding that offence under the UA(P) Act, which is a scheduled act under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, need not be exclusively tried by Special Courts constituted under the NIA Act, and Sessions Courts were competent to remand accused persons," the petitioners submitted.

The petitioners further alleged the Session court where the charge sheet was filed, took cognizance in the matter, without having the competence and jurisdiction to do so.

Delhi HC grants bail to three accused

On June 15th, Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail after they were arrested in connection with the communal riots that rocked the national capital in February 2020. The violence between Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. While Narwal and Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, Tanha is a student pursuing his final year of BA at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Delhi riots

On 22 February, a group of protesters, including women, began a sit-in protest, similar to Shaheen Bagh near the Jaffrabad metro station and blocked a stretch of Seelampur–Jaffrabad–Maujpur road, as well as the entry and exit to the metro station. BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters opposed the development and warned the protesters. Soon after, clashes broke out between anti-CAA and CAA protesters in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh areas, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad were filled with anti-CAA protesters and Maujpur Chowk and Maujpur Tirahawere occupied by CAA supporters, both resorting to stone-pelting.

(Inputs from ANI)