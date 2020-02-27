Home Department Reshuffles Five IPS Officers Of Delhi Police Amid Violence

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, responsbilities of five IPS officers of the Delhi Police have been reshuffled on Wednesday. According to the Home Department order, the officers will take over their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to reports, Shank Dhar Mishra, Additional CP, Rohini, has been given the posting of Additional CP Traffic, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional CP (Central District) will take over as Additional CP (Crime), and DCP (Economic Offences Wing) Pramod K Mishra has been given the responsibility of DCP, Rohini district.

Along with it, DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia will take over as DCP (Central District), while Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP) Rajeev Ranjan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport.

Special Commissioner of Police take stock

Newly-appointed Special Police Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday night took stock of the violence-hit areas in North East Delhi. As per reports, heavy security has been deployed at several locations in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the violence-affected areas and spoke to the locals.

Read: Delhi Violence: 22 killed,189 Injured; Here are the places where clashes took place

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi. Additional security forces have been called in amid rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area.

Read: Delhi violence: US, Russia ask nationals to exercise caution, avoid affected areas

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

Read: Delhi violence: US House Foreign Committee expresses grief, says 'deeply troubled' by it

Read: Delhi violence: US Embassy in India asks citizens to be cautious, maintain a 'low profile'

Image Credits: AP