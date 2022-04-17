Delhi Violence: Injured ASI Arun Kumar Recalls Incident; Says 'people Were Abusing Us'

Following heavy police deployment in the area, the situation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri continues to remain peaceful yet tense. This came after violence broke out in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday which left several people including police personnel injured. Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Arun Kumar who was among those police personnel who got injured during the Jahangirpuri violent incidents spoke exclusively to Republic and recalled the horrific incident that took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last evening.

While briefing about how the incident unfolded, he said that the procession was moving ahead peacefully when a huge group of people came out of nowhere and started pelting stones at the people further many including women, children, and the elderly. ASI Kumar who was in the procession from the very beginning also informed that he too got hit by bricks in the attack injuring his leg and shoulder.

"My vehicle was at end of the procession and most of the procession had moved out, however, suddenly, some people started surrounding us and abusing us. It was mostly women who were abusing us. We tried to move out of there immediately, however, after some time, stone-pelting started and I came out of my vehicle", he said.

The injured ASI also said that the people came with stones, swords, and many other weapons and started attacking us during which a brick hit him hard injuring his leg, shoulder, and chin.

Further dropping a possibility of a 'pre-planned conspiracy', the police officer added that such a huge number of people at the same time cannot be just a coincidence and has a huge possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the Shobha Yatra.

What happened in Jahangirpuri?

On Saturday, a Shobha Yatra was being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti when a mob started pelting stones at the procession triggering a violent clash between both the groups. Many people including police personnel were injured in it. Apart from that, vehicles were also torched causing chaos in the area.

While the situation has now been brought under control, the police are investigating the matter and arrests are being made in it.

Image: Republic/ANI