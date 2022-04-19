Delhi Violence: Jahangirpuri Under Drone Surveillance; Police Appeal For Peace

The Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over Jahangirpuri considering the recent violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Earlier on April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured.

"Delhi police also keeping an eye at Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi area in Central district from the sky with the use of drones", said DCP Shweta Chauhan, Central District.

Besides that, the Aman committee held meetings with residents of the Central district at various police stations under the Central District. "Police officials reached out to communities and appealed to maintain peace and harmony at all times", the DCP said.

"The Aman Committee appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony, and not to spread and trust rumours/misinformation and to report mischievous activities," police said.

So far, a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the clashes.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community, and religion.

Earlier on Sunday, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital, Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Delhi Police also said that CCTV footage has to be observed to further identify others involved in this case.

Delhi violence

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

