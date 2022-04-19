Delhi Violence: Man Who Led Tiranga Chariot Speaks To Republic, Details Shocking Attack

A day after accessing the tell-all video of stone-pelting at Jahangirpuri, Republic TV on Tuesday spoke to the man who led the Tiranga chariot that came under heavy attack on Hanuman Jayanti. Speaking to Republic, the old man who led the chariot revealed that as soon as the procession approached the masjid, glasses and stones were pelted at them. The man stated that it was impossible to leave the Hanuman statue at the crossroad, so the procession had to brave the heavy pelting.

"I was with the Hanuman Ji statue, and two men were pulling the rath. They started attacking us with stones. The murti was heavy, if I left it, it would be broken so we braved the attack. When we reached close to the masjid, a huge mob gathered. Glasses and stones were being fired at us from the terrace. How could we leave the Hanuman statue and leave, the two boys with me could not leave me alone. So we went into the lanes and hid there, we locked gates and they followed us there too," said the man.

"I have been injured in the chest, my leg was cut. I was holding on to the Hanuman statue. So many people behind me were injured, and they were taken to the hospital. It was a very bad atmosphere. I have never seen this happen before. All Hindus there have gates that are locked in fear of this only," he added.

Jahangirpuri violence: Huge mob attacks Tiranga chariot

Republic TV on Monday accessed an exclusive tell-all video of stone-pelting at Jahangirpuri, exposing the truth regarding the violence that gripped Northwest Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti. In a sensational Republic S.I.T expose, two angles of a chariot with a Tricolour flag atop were captured coming under the attack of the stone-pelters.

In one angle of the visuals, a huge mob can be seen charging at the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, immediately pelting stones as the procession reaches a crossroad. The yatris carrying the statue of Lord Hanuman with a Tiranga flag atop can be heard protesting against the stone pelting saying 'chacha this is wrong.' Yet, a barrage of bricks and stones can be seen flying across the air as the procession attempts to cross the road.

In the other angle captured from a terrace, the Tiranga chariot can be seen making its way between the C and D blocks before coming under the horrific attack. A mob can be seen running towards the Shobha Yatra to pelt the stones as it reaches the fork point.