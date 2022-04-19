Delhi Violence: MoS Jitendra Singh Assures 'appeasement For None And Justice For All'

Following multiple incidents of communal clashes across the country during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on Tuesday criticised the politicisation of festivals for disturbing the communal harmony in the country. Further adding that such people politicizing sensitive issues have nothing to do, Singh said that "they start manufacturing issues".

Further hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievement in every corner of the country, the MoS PMO went on to say that the way PM Modi has united India, taking the country to new heights is not going well with some people who are unhappy and are thus doing such activities.

"Festivals should be celebrated with harmony and not be politicized. There are some elements in the society who are always ready to politicize such sensitive topics and start manufacturing such issues", he said.

Furthermore, as the Centre takes note of the Republic's investigation, Minister Jitendra Singh informed that the central agencies are looking into it and none will be spared and justice will be served. "This Government won’t do appeasement, justice will be given to all. Appeasement of none, justice for all", he said.

In the order copy accessed by Republic TV, it came to light that the Shobha Yatra commenced from the E Block of Jahangirpuri and was scheduled to end at A-1 Motors Mangal Bazar Road, Mahendra Park. According to the police, trouble started when Ansar arrived at the spot with 4-5 persons and began arguing with members of the procession. It elaborated that this culminated in stone-pelting and a riot-like situation.

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police arrested 24 persons in connection with this case.

Image: PTI