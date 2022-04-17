Delhi Violence: Police Assures 'probing All Nuances, Weapon Used By Accused Recovered'

In a key development pertaining to the Delhi violence case, the prime conspirator Ansari, who is named in the FIR has been arrested and a further probe is underway, informed Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police. He further informed that Ansari has been identified as a history-sheeter. All 14 assailants have been apprehended including the one who shot at the police, Dependra Pathak stated. A peace committee of the local citizens has also been informed to report any suspicious activity to the police, informed the Special Commissioner.

During probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in 2 cases of assault & was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections & booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Police presence at Jahangirpuri site averted major face-off

As mentioned earlier, a total of 14 arrests have been made in the case and the weapon of offence has also been recovered. A peace committee comprising of the local citizens was formed under the concerned police official with clear instructions to report any doubtful activity, which will be acted upon by the police in a free and fair manner.

The North-West District police are currently investigating the matter in the ambit of the information gathered from the CCTV footage, videos recovered and human intelligence. Successive police action will be taken accordingly.

The Delhi Special Commissioner further noted, "It is only because of the police presence during the verbal and physical altercation in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, that both groups were kept away from each other to avoid any rioting and precisely why 7-8 police constables have been injured because they created a wall between the two groups and reined them for hours together. People's lives were saved only because of the swift police action. Overall seven cases have been filed in the Jahangirpuri riots case."

Delhi | People are requested to inform police if suspicious activities take place in their area or any group indulge in argument. We've arrested 14 people, 7 cases were filed & weapons were recovered: Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law & Order, Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence pic.twitter.com/PI3Eb3xvTT — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

BJP's team to visit the site of the violence in Jahangirpuri today

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other senior leaders will visit the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area to take stock of the situation and speak to victims there. The BJP delegation is scheduled to reach the Jahangirpuri police station at 4.30 PM on Sunday.

Moreover, BJP MP from North-West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans has appealed for peace and brotherhood, "There are some bad elements in every religion, they're responsible for such incidents. There could be some foreign powers behind this that want to weaken India."