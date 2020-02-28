Delhi Violence: Police Insist Locals To Open Shops, Assure Normalcy

As the national capital is returning to normalcy after being riot struck for four days, people are still hesitant to open shops. As a part of the confidence-building measure, the Additional Commissioner of Delhi OP Mishra has taken the locals into confidence and assured them that police are on the alert to prevent any untoward incident.

"He (local shopkeeper) was not confident about it, so I assured him you open the shop in our presence only. The process of normalisation had started since yesterday itself. Our focus is to assure all the citizens residing in the area irrespective of the communities that they must start their normal life which had been disturbed for the last few days. These are visible signs, I can see a lot of movements," the Additional Commissioner said.

Security arrangements ahead of Friday prayers

When asked about the security arrangement made ahead of the Friday prayers, the Additional Commissioner said, "We have discussed with the Aman (peace) committee in the area. We have addressed the apprehensions raised by them. We have made elaborate arrangements keep in mind the mosques and devotees who are going to offer prayers," he added.

As a part of the preventive mechanism, police presence will be there in the area to avert any kind of incident and to instill a sense of confidence among the people, said the Additional Commissioner.

The locals were also seen opening their shops as Delhi limps back to normalcy. A pharmacy shop owner said that he is opening the shop now which was closed since Monday, he decided to open the shop after police assured him that no further untoward incident would occur.

Violence in the national capital began on February 23, Sunday when the pro and anti-CAA protestors clashed over the amended citizenship law and the clash soon turned into a communal riot, forcing the application of section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces were called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was brutally murdered in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area with the family of the slain officer holding AAP councilor Tahir Hussain for his murder. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 38 due to the riots.

