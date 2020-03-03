The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Violence: Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Rioters Who Attacked Dy CP Amit Sharma

Law & Order

In a big development, the Delhi police have released a CCTV footage of rioters who had attacked Amit Sharma, DCP of Shahdara on February 24.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a big development, the Delhi police have released a CCTV footage of the rioters who had attacked Amit Sharma, Dy CP of Shahdara on February 24. Sharma came under a fierce mob attack during clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi. He was hospitalised and is still battling for his life. A fellow police officer, Ratan Lal also lost his life in the same clash.

In the CCTV footage shared by the police shows the rioters wearing masks and were seen hammering the CCTV. The rioters have been identified however, no arrest has been made yet. Police investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited Max hospital in Patparganj to meet Shahdara Deputy Police Commissioner Amit Sharma and enquire about his health.

As of Sunday, at least 43 people died during the clashes, which began last Sunday on February 23. The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes soon turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

READ: House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets Rs 10 lakh from Odisha CM

READ: Centre determined to get to bottom of Delhi riot truth, unveil conspiracy if any: MoS Home

Gunman Shahrukh From Uttar Pradesh

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh. 

Shahrukh was caught on camera threatening a policeman with a gun on February 24, 2020, in Jafrabad's Maujpur area, one of the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Shahrukh shot multiple rounds and also pointed the gun at a policeman's face.

READ: NHRC deputs fact-finding teams to probe violence in northeast Delhi

READ: Govt should give up 'obduracy' to allow debate in Parliament on Delhi riots: Cong

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS