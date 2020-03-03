Delhi Violence: Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Rioters Who Attacked Dy CP Amit Sharma

In a big development, the Delhi police have released a CCTV footage of the rioters who had attacked Amit Sharma, Dy CP of Shahdara on February 24. Sharma came under a fierce mob attack during clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi. He was hospitalised and is still battling for his life. A fellow police officer, Ratan Lal also lost his life in the same clash.

In the CCTV footage shared by the police shows the rioters wearing masks and were seen hammering the CCTV. The rioters have been identified however, no arrest has been made yet. Police investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited Max hospital in Patparganj to meet Shahdara Deputy Police Commissioner Amit Sharma and enquire about his health.

As of Sunday, at least 43 people died during the clashes, which began last Sunday on February 23. The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes soon turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

Gunman Shahrukh From Uttar Pradesh

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh.

Shahrukh, the man in red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on 24th February, has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/aSCcTKolkc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Shahrukh was caught on camera threatening a policeman with a gun on February 24, 2020, in Jafrabad's Maujpur area, one of the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Shahrukh shot multiple rounds and also pointed the gun at a policeman's face.

