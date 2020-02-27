'48 FIRs Registered, 514 Suspects Detained In Delhi Violence': MHA

Three days after violence broke out in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that no major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in any of the violence-hit regions of North-East Delhi. The Ministry has also announced that prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours tomorrow in view of the improvement in the ground situation.

Furthermore, the Ministry also stated that so far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc have already been registered & further FIRs would be registered in due course, adding that the police has detained 514 suspects for questioning so far. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.

Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah takes stock of the prevailing Law and Order situation in Delhi.



Citizens must not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension: Shri Shah

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 34 in the clashes.

