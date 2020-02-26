Delhi Violence: Country-made Pistol Bullets, Molotov Cocktails Remains Dot Khazoori Khas

After Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma was found dead in North-East Delhi on Wednesday, Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor visited the Khazoori Khas area of North East Delhi and pin-pointed various objects which showed that the riots were well planned.

Objects like bullets from country-made pistols, marbles, and stones loaded on a cycle cart showed that the rioters were well equipped. According to sources, the rioters are believed to have fired over 500 bullets during the violent clashes.

The team also interacted with a local of the area whose family was supposed to host a wedding feast at Khazoori Khas when the clashes broke out. According to the local, the rioters set ablaze multiple vehicles in the area and caused a lot of damage. Sharing his account of the incident, the local man said, "We were all supposed to gather for a wedding feast when suddenly a group of men barged into the area equipped with petrol bombs and set multiple cars ablaze. Our men were inside the building, preparing for the feast. Police tried their best to control the crowd, but they were heavily outnumbered in front of the crowd."

IB officer Ankit Sharma found dead

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Ankit Sharma (26), was reportedly attacked by a mob after which his body was found dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh lane where violent clashes had escalated on Tuesday.

The police authorities are still verifying facts on how he was killed. Ankit is said to have come home on Tuesday around 5.30 pm however he went outside to see what was happening. Soon after, he was reported missing. His mortal remains have been taken to the GTB hospital.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence.

