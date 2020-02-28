Delhi Violence: Security Heightened In Sensitive Areas Along Delhi-Ghaziabad Border 

In a significant development, security has been beefed up in sensitive areas along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border as tension continues to grip the national capital. At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in violent clashes in northeast Delhi since Sunday, February 23.

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that in view of the Friday Jumma prayers, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas. He added that some people have also been identified for posting inflammatory content on social media and an investigation is underway.

READ: BJP’s Kapil Mishra has temerity to hold Delhi 'Peace Rally'; Loud silence when confronted

"Ghaziabad is divided into 56 zones and 18 sectors. There is peace in the district. However, in view of the Friday Jumma prayers, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers. Rapid Action Force is patrolling sensitive areas. Social media is also being monitored," said ADM Shailendra Kumar.

Earlier on Wednesday, February 25, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press brief in the national capital, had appealed for peace and demanded to seal borders. Subsequently, the next day, Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani had said that district police prevented a mob from resorting to violence in areas bordering Delhi.

READ: WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal asked about Tahir Hussain's 'riot factory'; puts onus on police

"During the violence in Delhi, Ghaziabad police in border areas prevented the mob from setting things on fire and resorting to vandalism. On the night of February 26, police rescued an auto driver who was being beaten up at the Loni border area and admitted him to the hospital," SSP Naithani told ANI.

He also said that Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey and police were continuously patrolling the border areas. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate the violence in Delhi.

READ: Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal announces monetary relief, death toll rises to 38

Delhi CM announces relief for violence-hit victims

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia aid of Rs.10 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs.2 lakh for those injured in the violent clashes. Meanwhile, he declared that his government would bear the cost of medical expenses of the injured people including those being treated in private hospitals. Kejriwal also asserted that double punishment should be meted out if the individual found guilty of involvement in riots is from AAP.

READ: AAP suspends Councillor Tahir Hussain for suspected role in Delhi violence