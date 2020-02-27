Delhi Violence: SN Srivastava Visits Violence-hit Areas, Says 'Police In Active Mode Now'

Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava on Thursday visited violence-hit areas of Delhi to take an account of the situation and interact with the people. Speaking to media, SN Srivastava informed that the Delhi police is now in 'active mode' and he is not looking to what has happened in the past and is focussing on the future.

The Special Commissioner added that he was here to assure the people that the police is with them. SN Srivastava was appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police by Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25 after violent clashes broke out in Northeast Delhi.

Speaking to media, Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava said, "See as a part of the administration, I have come here to assure the people that we are with them and we are for their welfare. If they have any apprehension, it is my duty to ensure that the apprehension is takencare of. That is why I have come here. The people here have responded very positively. They also on their part have assured that they are going to work together through 'Aman' committies and bring back the feeling of fraternity and brotherhood. I have listened to their problems and will certainly act on them."

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: HC Impleads Centre As A Party; Adjourns Case Till April 13

NSA Doval reigns in control

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister. Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control.

READ | Delhi Violence: MHA Refutes That There's A Shortage Of Forces, Details CAPF Deployment

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

READ | Delhi HC Impleads Centre, Gives 4-weeks To Reply; Adjourns Hate Speech Case Till April 13

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 34 in the clashes.

READ | Delhi HC Raps Police On Non-registration Of FIR, Gives Police Commissioner One Day To Act