Delhi: Witness In BJP Leader's Murder Says 'heard Gunshot & Rushed, Cops Came In 7 Mins'

In an exclusive, Republic TV visited the crime site where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Chaudhary of Delhi's Mayur Vihar was shot dead on April 20 and also spoke to the eyewitness. The crime scene has been sealed off by the Delhi Police, where bloodstains on the floor and the marks made by police officials for the investigation are seen.

There are CCTV cameras in the area from which the police have gathered information required for the investigation. It is pertinent to mention that police recovered two cartridges from the crime spot.

Speaking to the Republic TV on Jeetu Chaudhary's murder, an eyewitness said that he heard gunshots. Sachidanand Giri, who owns a shop in front of the crime spot, said that after hearing the gunshots, he rushed to the spot and found Jeetu Chaudhary on the floor, lying in a pool of blood.

"It was around 8.15-8.20 (in the evening) we heard a gunshot. Five to seven minutes later, I rushed there," Sachidananad Giri said. He further added, "His family came and started crying. Police also arrived in 5-7 minutes. After that, his body was taken."

When asked about the traffic condition of the area at the time of the crime, Giri said, "It was crowded. Because of the local market, there was huge traffic. Even crossing the street takes 4-5 minutes. It was crowded, we couldn't identify who was it."

BJP leader shot dead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Chaudhary from Delhi's Mayur Vihar was shot dead on April 20. The shooting is said to have taken place at around 8 p.m. The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. As per reports, the BJP leader was shot dead by two assailants. As per sources, the leader was called to Mayur Vihar, where he was shot 6 times by the assailants.

Delhi | Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. Accused absconding. Few empty cartridges & other important evidence recovered from crime scene . Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done: DCP East Priyanka Kashyap pic.twitter.com/9yYToGfPyn — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Shortly after the brutal killing, BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal took to Twitter to inform that the BJP leader was shot at indiscriminately by two assailants & condoled Jeetu Chaudhary's demise. Further, he urged the Delhi Police to arrest the killers as soon as possible.