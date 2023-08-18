Delhi Woman Accuses Husband, Father-in-law Of Domestic Abuse, Sexual Assault

In an alleged case of domestic violence and sexual assault reported in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, a woman has stated that months after her marriage, she was not only subjected to domestic abuse by her husband but was also sexually assaulted by her father-in-law.

Delhi police have arrested the woman’s husband, Ashish, and father-in-law in the matter. The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongfully confining a person), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. On Friday, the woman recorded her statements under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to law enforcement officials, the woman got married in March this year. However, just days after her marriage, she was physically abused. Following this, the woman was also reportedly sexually abused by her father-in-law. That led her to file a complaint with Delhi police.

"We have registered a case and initated investigations in the matter. The two accused in this case have been held and their interrogation is underway," informed Amruta Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Delhi Police.