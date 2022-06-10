Delhi: Woman Allegedly Raped By Man She Met On Dating App; Probe Underway To Nab Accused

In another incident of crime against women from the national capital, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating application, reported ANI. As informed by the police officials on Friday, the woman was raped in a five-star hotel located in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on May 30, 2022, and the case was registered on June 3, 2022, after the woman decided to approach the police.

Speaking on the same, a senior police officer told PTI that the accused who is said to be a resident of Hyderabad is presently absconding and efforts are underway to track him. Also, raids are being carried out in search of the accused.

In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman who earlier used to work in a shop, claimed that she met the man through a dating application where they started talking frequently. After talking, the two exchanged numbers and planned to meet in a hotel in Dwarka on May 30.

However, the accused after meeting her, sexually assaulted and raped her. Since then, he allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she further said in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case has now been registered against the man and efforts are being taken to arrest him at the earliest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

Image: Shutterstock/Pixabay