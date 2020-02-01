Man Fires In The Air At Delhi's Jasola, Taken Into Custody; Kejriwal Questions Amit Shah

A man allegedly fired two bullets in the Jasola area of Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. He was quickly apprehended, with the police stating that the shots were fired into the air near an area where they had placed barricades. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident comes just two days after the Jamia shooting incident when a man fired at a student protestor near the university in Delhi.

Delhi: The man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, has been taken by police into their custody. More details awaited. https://t.co/MmCwK1l58m pic.twitter.com/cDmaDrIXa6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the incident, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah:

Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted BJP over the incident:

A terrorist is one because he says so. For decades, "jo Hindu hitt ki baat karega wahi desh par raj karega" has been @BJP4India’s war cry. This man just echoed it



He’s forced you to choose between gunman’s side or the side of peaceful, democratic citizens



It’s as simple as that https://t.co/8kCedZWCY2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 1, 2020

This is a developing story. More updates to follow