Man Fires In The Air At Delhi's Jasola, Taken Into Custody; Kejriwal Questions Amit Shah

Law & Order

A man allegedly fired two bullets in the Jasola area of Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. He was quickly apprehended

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

A man allegedly fired two bullets in the Jasola area of Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. He was quickly apprehended, with the police stating that the shots were fired into the air near an area where they had placed barricades. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident comes just two days after the Jamia shooting incident when a man fired at a student protestor near the university in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the incident, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah:

Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted BJP over the incident:

This is a developing story. More updates to follow

Published:
