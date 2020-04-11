Delhi's Okhla Mandi Sees Huge Crowd Violating Social Distancing Norms And Panic Buying

Despite the nation being under lockdown and people being asked to follow social distancing norm owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Okhla Mandi on Saturday witnessed a huge crowd inside the vegetable markets panic buying due to the fear of shortage of vegetables and the lockdown being extended.

"We check whether people are wearing masks or not and we also ask them to maintain a certain distance among each other before entering the market," a security guard at the entry point of the market told ANI.

"It is because of the nationwide lockdown being imposed leading to a low supply of vegetables that people come here to buy vegetables in large numbers fearing that the lockdown may get extended," he added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that the new cases in Delhi have reduced substantially. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the national capital are 903 while 25 patients have been recovered/discharged and 13 people have died from the deadly virus.

According to government officials, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi now stands at 30, where containment measures are being taken. The number stood at 25 till Thursday. The new hotspots include areas in Nabi Karim, Zakir Nagar and Chandni Mahal, the officials said.

According to the Delhi health department, 269 of the cases are people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons and 584 came from the Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin. Of the 183 fresh cases reported on Friday, 154 were related to the Markaz Nizamuddin religious congregation, the department said in a statement.

The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and a disinfection drive in Nizamuddin in the last few days, using drones and other measures have been taken too.

According to the health department, of the 903 cases recorded so far, 862 are admitted at various hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS, Jhajjar.

(With ANI inputs)