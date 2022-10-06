Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair to 14 days of judicial custody.

Nair will be produced in court on October 20 in the excise policy case.

In court today, the Central Bureau of Investigation demanded 14 days of judicial custody of Vijay Nair and said that police custody of Vijay Nair is no longer needed in the case

The in charge of communication in the Aam Aadmi Party was recently arrested for alleged irregularities in the excise policy of the Delhi government.

During the last hearing, the court noted that the allegations made in the FIR are serious and that a detailed investigation is necessary to reach any factual conclusion.

On October 3, the Delhi court extended Vijay Nair's CBI custody till October 6.

CBI had sought an extension of Vijay Nair's custody for 4 days.

Senior Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta, appearing for the CBI, had moved an application seeking further four days of custody while arguing that Nair was “not cooperating with the investigation” and he had to be confronted with evidence to “establish the role of other accused in this case”.

Vijay Nair will appear in Rouse Avenue Court on October 20 at 2 pm.

(Written by Sambhav Sharma)

(Image: RepublicWorld)