Last Updated:

Liquor Gate Scam | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Sends Vijay Nair To Judicial Custody Till October 20

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair to 14 days of judicial custody and he will be produced in court on Oct 20

Written By
Digital Desk
Vijay Nair

Image: RepublicWorld


Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair to 14 days of judicial custody.
Nair will be produced in court on October 20 in the excise policy case.

In court today, the Central Bureau of Investigation demanded 14 days of judicial custody of Vijay Nair and said that police custody of Vijay Nair is no longer needed in the case

The in charge of communication in the Aam Aadmi Party was recently arrested for alleged irregularities in the excise policy of the Delhi government. 

During the last hearing, the court noted that the allegations made in the FIR are serious and that a detailed investigation is necessary to reach any factual conclusion.

On October 3, the Delhi court extended Vijay Nair's CBI custody till October 6.

CBI had sought an extension of Vijay Nair's custody for 4 days.

Senior Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta, appearing for the CBI, had moved an application seeking further four days of custody while arguing that Nair was “not cooperating with the investigation” and he had to be confronted with evidence to “establish the role of other accused in this case”.

Vijay Nair will appear in Rouse Avenue Court on October 20 at 2 pm.

(Written by Sambhav Sharma)

(Image: RepublicWorld) 

READ | After Vijay Nair's arrest by CBI; AAP blames BJP for action on 'communication in-charge'
READ | Vijay Nair arrested by CBI; first arrest in Delhi government liquorgate scam
READ | Vijay Nair has no links with excise case; was arrested for refusing to name Sisodia: AAP
READ | Arvind Kejriwal defends liquor scam accused Vijay Nair; 'true and honest AAP worker'
READ | Court extends CBI custody of Vijay Nair in Delhi excise policy case
First Published:
COMMENT