'Denial Of Sex' Not Exceptional Hardship To End Marriage Before 1-year Period: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to set aside the order passed by the trial court that rejected the mutual divorce petition filed within a year of marriage. Both the petitioners had moved the trial court seeking divorce on the ground of refusal of conjugal relationship by both parties.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh observed, "We are of the view, that though denial of conjugal relationship is a ground for divorce, and tantamount to cruelty, the same cannot be said to amount to "exceptional hardship."

The bench further said in the order, "The exception of "exceptional hardship" or "exceptional depravity" would be attracted in extenuating circumstances, and is not intended to mean, or be treated, on the same line as cruelty simpliciter."

The wife had challenged the order passed by the family court. The appellant (wife) and respondent got married on April 4, 2021, as per the Hindu rights at Ram Nagar, Uttarakhand.

On April 14, the appellant started living separately after martial differences cropped up with her husband. On July 29, 2021, the woman left her matrimonial home and went to her parent's house.

The judgement reads, "Once the Parliament, in its wisdom, has legislated that denial of cohabitation/conjugal relationship over a period of one year, or more, would be tantamount to cruelty, it cannot be said that denial of sex simpliciter within the period of one year, would be a case an exceptional hardship. Thus we reject the submission of the appellant that the denial of conjugal relation by both parties is such, that it causes "exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity" to either or both of them."

The bench rejected the appeal and upheld the order of the family court dismissing the application of parties filed under the proviso to Section 14 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The court noted that the parties can move to the appropriate court independently, after the expiry of one year of separation.

On October 16, 2021, the family court dismissed the divorce plea by the husband and wife under Section 13B (divorce by mutual consent) for dissolution of marriage. The application was rejected under Section 14 and the petition was filed under Hindu Marriage ct as it was filed before the expiry of one year from the date of marriage.