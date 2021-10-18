Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh & 4 Others Sentencing In Murder Case Today

A special CBI court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in a murder case. Singh and four others were convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana for the murder of Ranjit Singh, who was killed in 2002. Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others including Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil were convicted by the court on October 8.

The court will decide on the punishment today as the CBI sought a death sentence for the Dera chief at the last hearing. However, Ram Rahim pleaded for mercy via video conference from Rohtak jail, where he is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women followers in his ashram. The self-styled sect leader highlighted social works done by the sect, like blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, tree plantation drives and assistance at various places during natural calamities. The self-proclaimed godman also cited medical reasons like blood pressure, eye and kidney ailments for pleading against a harsh sentence.

Security increased at Panchkula

Ahead of the sentencing today, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Haryana's Panchkula district. The decision to increase security in the region was taken in view of violent attacks that broke out after Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case in 2017. 36 people were killed in the violence.

Ram Rahim held for murder

Previously in 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati who had anonymously exposed Ram Rahim's sexual exploitation in his ashram. Apart from rape and murder charges, Ram Rahim is also accused of allegedly castrating over 400 of his followers. Moreover, Ram Rahim was also allegedly involved in 2015 sacrilege case. The Dera chief was accused of theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara after torn pages from the holy book were found at Bargari.

Ram Rahim's arrest in 2017 had led to violent protests and vandalism across Haryana and India by his supporters. More than 200,000 people had gheraoed the Panchkula court when he was convicted and clashed with the police injuring over 150 people as the controversial godman was taken into custody. He has been given two 1-day parole in 2020 and 2021 for tending to his 'unwell' mother. The Dera chief is known for his influential political connections and has supported both Congress and BJP in the past state elections.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock