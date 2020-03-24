The Debate
Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, Mumbai's Dadar & UP's Prayagraj Witness Morning Mandi Crowds

Law & Order

Dadar vegetable market witnessed a huge gathering on Tuesday morning as wholesalers, retailers and customers thronged the area to buy and sell the essentials

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

Dadar vegetable market witnessed a huge gathering on Tuesday morning as wholesalers, retailers and customers thronged the area to buy and sell the essentials. The crowds flocked one of Mumbai's most popular and congested areas the morning after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the State till March 31, 2020, and despite repeated appeals and even threats of legal action that people shouldn't congregate in such a fashion when the need of the hour is social distancing to fight to Coronavirus:

A similar crowd was witnessed in Prayagraj, which has also been locked down:

READ: 'India Has Tremendous Capacity': WHO Expects India To Lead The Fight Against Covid-19

As per the Maharashtra state government's orders, only essential services will be allowed to function. In the announcement, CM Thackeray also stated that in order to stop the spread of the disease, all-district borders will also be closed. This comes after the interstate borders were sealed. 

READ: BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

Maharashtra has reported 97 cases of coronavirus with two deaths. Overall in the country, more than 500 cases have been reported with overall nine deaths.

READ: MHA Directs States To Take Action Against Racial Abuse On NE Citizens In Wake Of COVID-19

READ: After Air India, IndiGo Claims 'employees Being Ostracized' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

