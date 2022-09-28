Devendra Fadnavis Issues First Response On PFI Ban As Authorities Swing Into Action

After the Popular Front of India (PFI) was outlawed by the central government under UAPA, offices of the organisation in Navi Mumbai were shut down on Wednesday. The development came in the wake of the government banning the group and its affiliates for five years, declaring the body an ‘unlawful association’.

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India, PFI hoardings and banners were taken down on Wednesday.

Heavy police personnel has been deployed outside the PFI office in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with Maharashtra ATS over the phone.

Notably, on Tuesday, four PFI members were arrested from the Thane district of Mumbai. Bank accounts of PFI members are under scrutiny. Earlier, the bank account of a PFI leader was seized in Pune.

According to sources, more than Rs 10 lakh were deposited by PFI through a cash deposit machine in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Devendra Fadnavis backs Union Govt's decision to ban PFI

Meanwhile, backing the Union Government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violent activities, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Centre has banned PFI and associate organisations. The notification now gives a right to the state authorities to take action against the organisation."

"Action will be taken against PFI in Maharashtra as well. Lately, the state authorities have been monitoring their actions. Earlier, people in Maharashtra's Amravati were misled by PFI members. They circulated fake information and videos demonstrating mosques being demolished in Tripura," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

PFI's Pune bank account seized

The Maharashtra ATS seized the Bank of Baroda accounts of the PFI in Pune. As per sources, around Rs 10 lakh unaccounted money has been found in the PFI account. After scrutinising the transactions, it was found that the money was deposited from cash deposit machines in different states including MP and Kerala.

Central govt bans PFI

On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.

Moreover, a total of 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested. As per sources, the operation was codenamed 'Operation Lotus' and involved months of planning and coordination with the involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In the second phase of this operation on September 27, more than 247 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in searches across seven states.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

"And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firm of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect," the home ministry notification read.