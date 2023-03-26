DGFT Official Commits Suicide Hours After Arrest By CBI In Bribery Case

A senior official of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Rajkot died by suicide on Saturday, hours after being taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while he was allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakhs from an exporter. The deceased has been identified as Jawri Mal Bishnoi, who was a joint director at DGFT office, Rajkot.

The Commissioner of Police, Rajkot, Raju Bhargava confirmed the incident while talking exclusively to Republic. He said that the incident took place when the joint director of DGFT was being interrogated in the bribery case on Saturday. During the interrogation, he suddenly jumped off from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot. He was, however, rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Magisterial inquiry has been initiated

"Since the matter pertains to custodial death, NHRC guidelines are being followed. A case of accidental death has been registered by the local police and an inquiry is being conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank official. A magisterial inquiry is also being conducted by the SDM," said CP Rajkot.

According to police sources, it was on Friday, when the Joint Director of DGFT, Jawri Mal Bishnoi was arrested red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by the CBI on the complaint made by an exporter. After the arrest, the CBI conducted a search operation at his office as well as his residence and recovered a huge amount of cash, claims report.

As per police sources, the complainant had alleged that he had filed six files to the DGFT, Rajkot, for issuance of NOC for the release of bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakhs. As per claims, the complainant exporter had submitted all the required documents pertaining to the periodic export of food canes, which comes under the responsibility of DGFT.

It was alleged that the joint director had asked for a bribe of Rs 9 lakhs in order to issue NOC against release of bank guarantee and demanded Rs 5 lakh as first installment.

On the complaint, the CBI had laid a trap after registering a case and Bishnoi was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

CCTV footage of the building where CBI raids were being conducted has surfaced, wherein it being further claimed that currency notes were thrown out of the window, when the team of CBI raided the place. However, there is no official confirmation to the claim.

On the other hand, family of the deceased is protesting over the custodial death of the official and are demanding to prosecute the CBI officials under muder case. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.