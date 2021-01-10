DGGI Arrests Atleast 215 People In Fake GST Invoice Fraud Cases In 2 Months

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the CGST Commissionerates have arrested as many as 215 people in the last two months in connection with fake GST invoice frauds.

About 2,000 cases have been booked and over 6,600 fake GSTIN entities have been unearthed, ANI reported citing the sources from the Department of Revenue. The frauds were carried out by fake entities and unreliable operators who fraudulently avail, pass on and utilise input tax credit (ITC) in multi-layered scams.

The 215 arrested individuals include 71 masterminds, 81 proprietors, 36 directors/managing directors, 15 partners, 3 CEOs, six chartered accountants, and one each company secretary, broker, and GST practitioner.

READ | Finance Ministry Releases 10th Weekly Instalment Of GST Compensation To 23 States & 3 UTs

READ | Record High GST Collection In December Indicates Economic Recovery: Finance Secretary

Authorities unearthed scam with the help of data analytics and AI

As per ANI, the authorities were able to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities with the help of data analytics, data-sharing and artificial intelligence.

"In the last two days 17 arrests have been made in fake invoice frauds and further investigations are on. So far, maximum arrests have been made in Mumbai with 23 persons. Meanwhile, in two previous days Ahmedabad Zonal Unit has booked 14 cases," DGGI sources said.

While CGST Bengaluru Zone booked cases against five firms, CGST Indore Commissionerate detected cases against four fake firms, they added.

Arrests have also been made from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. Cases of fraudulent availing/passing of ITC amounting to Rs 150 crores and Rs 14 crores were detected in the national capital.

As reported by ANI, sources from the GST have said that CGST Hyderabad Zone arrested three persons and booked cases on the basis of intelligence received from Maharashtra State GST Department, for fraudulently availing ITC and fraudulent IGST refund of Rs 33 crores on fake invoices of footwear. The bank accounts of the entities have also been attached while further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs. Image: PTI)

READ | GST E-invoice System Completes Three Months, Used By More Than 37,000 Taxpayers

READ | GST Officials Detect Over Rs 830 Cr Tax Evasion By Delhi-based Pan-masala Manufacturing Unit