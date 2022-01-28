DGGI Busts Syndicate Of 275 Firms Issuing Fake Invoices Worth 3,189 Cr, Masterminds Held

The Directorate of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Ghaziabad Regional Unit has busted a syndicate allegedly involved in creating and controlling bogus firms. The network reportedly creates fake firms and was issuing bills under these fake firm names without the supply of any Goods or Services. As per the official statement, the fraud network was run for the encashment of a GST refund.

The DGGI cracked down on the syndicate that allegedly run fraudulent companies for tax evasion and other financial foul play. According to a statement, the network consisted of 275 bogus firms existing only on paper and on digital sites. The companies have issued several fake invoices valuing around Rs 3,189 crore involving total GST evasion of Rs 362 crore, the statement said.

DGGI busts network with fake invoices of Rs 3,189 crore

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, two office premises were searched in the region following a thorough background check on the network’s functioning. Incriminating documents pertaining to more than 200 fake firms were recovered from here. The investigation team recovered mobile phones, digital signatures, debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, photos of persons, rent agreements, laptops, pen drives, rubber stamps, keys of offices, SIM cards, cheque books and some ‘Kuccha’ records, which explained the functioning of the bogus firms.

Meanwhile, further investigation revealed that all data of the fraud network was being compiled and used from the cloud. The DGGI officers further analysed the situation with evidence and data and confirmed that there were 275 bogus firms that exist only on paper, which was issuing invoices with value in crores.

Masterminds arrested

As part of the crackdown, Tinku Yadav, who is believed to be one of the key persons who were instrumental in the collection of identities of individuals for the creation of fake firms was arrested earlier. Later, the actual masterminds of the network namely Vipin Kumar Gupta alias Nikku, and Yogesh Mittal were apprehended and arrested. The arrests came based on the information shared by Tinku Yadav as well as the investigation done on the analysis of IP addresses. Meanwhile, the officials later learn that both Vipin Kumar Gupta and Yogesh Mittal are habitual offenders. Both the arrested individuals have been arrested in the past by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI